IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Hrithik Roshan to perform after Ranveer Singh pulls out because of injury

The opening ceremony of India’s cash-rich tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take place on April 7 and with just few days remaining, Bollywood stars are leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable with the acts. However, Ranveer Singh who was the highlight of the ceremony has dropped out with a shoulder injury. And the one who will replace him is none other than, Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan.

Yess! according to News18 report, Ranveer’s spokesperson has stated that the actor has undergone multiple medical check-ups has been advised by his doctors not to perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony. But the organisers already have a replacement in mind. The star who is set to replace Singh on stage is Hrithik Roshan. Although the replacement was last minute, it looks like rehearsals are already in full swing with the actor and choreographer Shiamak Davar.

IPL opening ceremony is where cricket meets entertainment and B-town stars like Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Parineeti Chopra will grace the event at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, Hrithik had earlier performed at the opening ceremony in Kolkata in 2015.