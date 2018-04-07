IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Hrithik Roshan shares a sneak peek from rehearsals

Superstar Hrithik Roshan is all set to deliver a power packed performance today at the IPL Opening ceremony. The actor took to his social media to share glimpses from the rehearsals.

Hrithik Roshan who is rarely seen performing at events will be putting forth a live performance for the grand event. One of the most loved performers in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has got everyone excited to witness his stint.

The news of Hrithik Roshan to be performing at the IPL ceremony this year created a wave amongst his fans. Known as one of the best dancers in the industry, the audience has always been excited to witness the Superstar flaunt his moves. Ahead of his performance today, Hrithik Roshan shared pictures from the rehearsals getting everyone excited about the same.

The actor shared, “Ever so often there are moments when every cell of my body races past the discomfort and anxiety and comes ALIVE to the rhythm of the music when I step on the dance floor. I am fortunate to be surrounded by the energy of these heroes. #iplrehearsals #vivoipl”.

The Superstar will be performing the final act for the opening ceremony dancing to some of his most popular tracks like Dhoom Machale (Dhoom 2), Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai), Baware Baware (Luck by Chance) and Senorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara). Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Super 30’. Portraying a teacher for the first time, ‘Super 30’ will be Hrithik Roshan’s first ever biopic.