IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta proves herself as a fitness freak; see videos

Bollywood actress-producer-businesswoman Preity Zinta is nowadays giving many fitness goals to her fans. Having already crossed 3 million followers on Instagram, the talented actress has always been surprising her fans by posting some of her workout videos.

Well, apart from owning an IPL team, King XI Punjab (KXIP), Preity never misses any chance to work on her fitness. That’s why despite being 43-year-old, Preity still looks pretty, charming and elegant.

Watch Preity Zinta’s workout videos here:

In these videos, we can see how Preity effortlessly doing her workout with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. From showing her abs and perfect figure, Preity proves that she here to survive.

Amid all, Preity Zinta will next be seen in Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade starrer ‘Bhaiaji Superhit!’.