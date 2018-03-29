IPL 2018: Is Varun Dhawan getting paid more than Ranveer Singh for IPL opening ceremony?

India’s cash-rich tournament the Indian Premier League (IPL) is popular in the whole world for the level of excitement, starry quotient with cricket craze. And this time, its opening ceremony promises to be bigger than ever. The opening ceremony includes performances from Bollywood’s next-gen stars like Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Sing. Meanwhile, it was just few days ago when we revealed the news that ‘Padmaavat’ actor Ranveer Singh is the highest paid performer at the IPL opening ceremony this season. But now, we have learnt that Varun Dhawan is expected to be highest paid performer.

As per the earlier reports, Ranveer Singh would be paid around Rs 5 crore. Now, a source told DNA, “Recently, there were reports that Ranveer has been given around Rs 5 crore for his IPL act. But the organisers have paid Varun much more and he’s the highest paid of the lot this year. His fee is somewhere close to Rs 6 crore, although the exact figure isn’t known.”

“Varun has a great connect with the masses and among all the actors from the younger generation, he has the maximum number of chartbusters. He will be dancing to his recent hits from ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Judwaa 2’, as well as other films. Jacqueline and he might also perform a few songs together,” the source added.

Meanwhile, on the work-front, Varun is busy in shooting for ‘Sui Dhaaga’ opposite Anushka Sharma and is also gearing up for the release of ‘October’. ‘October’ will release in April 13.