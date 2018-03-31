IPL 2018: ‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh might not perform at the opening ceremony, here’s why

Bollywood’s bundle of energy Ranveer Singh is known to put up best show possible for his fans. From the red carpets to award show performances, the actor always brings his infectious energy for his fans. Earlier this week, we had reported that Ranveer Singh is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of the eleventh season of the Indian Premier League. According to a report in a daily, the actor is reportedly being paid whopping Rs 5 crore for his 15-minute performance.

Now, we hear that Ranveer Singh may skip his upcoming IPL 2018 performance. It has been learned that the actor injured his shoulder during a football match. While is continuing the shooting of Gully Boy, doctors will see whether he is fit enough for IPL 2018 performance. His performance is the final act at the opening day ceremony.

A spokesperson of Ranveer Singh released an official statement which stated, “Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to overstrain it for at least 1 month. Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for ‘Gully Boy’ as per schedule. Ranveer is in consultation with the doctors who will advise him, in a day or two, on whether he would able to perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony in which he is doing the final act.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’. The film stars Alia Bhatt opposite him. The story has been inspired by many Mumbai rappers including Divine and Naezy. It is scheduled to release on February 14, 2018. Meanwhile, before that, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’. The film will star Sara Ali Khan opposite him. The out and out entertainer will release on December 28, 2018.