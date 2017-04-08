IPL 2017: Shah Rukh and son Abram get matching tattoos as they cheer for KKR from the stands

New Delhi: The IPL season has started and fans are excited to see Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan cheering for his team in the stands and more so because his son Abram also accompanies him.

Yesterday, the match took place between Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rajkot and the ‘Dilwale’ star had a special treat for his fans.

The 51-year-old-actor took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture of himself with son Abram and wrote, “Punjab se Gujarat…only Pyaar…#AmiKKR. Awesome @gautamgambhir55 , #ChrisLynn, my @kkriders boys & Venky Mysore. Thanks Rajkot.”

In the photo, we can see the father son duo sporting matching tattoos on their chest. On a related note, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen opposite Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next.

The flick is slated to release on August 11.