Interview: Meet Arjun Singh aka Suryadev from the show ‘Mahakaali Anth Hi Arambh Hai’

Arjun Singh will be seen as Suryadev in the show ‘Mahakaali Anth Hi Arambh Hai’ has opened up about his show career, and his glamorous life.

A blast from the past- tell us how you got into the television world?

> I always wanted to do acting despite of being in the family of wrestlers and I am also used to being a wrestler. So, at the peak of my student’s life, I decided to come to Mumbai and try my luck and with the grace of God, my parents were also in supportive of my decision. And entered the world of acting. I have never studied at any acting institutions. I directly started giving audition for serials and other daily soaps. Fortunately, I got one, that is Draupadi and from then I am into the world of television.

How did you feel facing the camera for the first time?

> I was excited than nervous because this is what I always wanted to do.

What’s the one skill, wish you have developed earlier?

> Acrobatics and gymnastics. I want to be an action hero rather than just doing romantic stuff. I want to portray all the emotions that a human goes through on the screen.

How did you cope up with the very tough and demanding schedule of television?

> It was not difficult for me to cope up with it because I belong to a disciplined family. So waking up early for an early morning shoot is easy for me. And to be honest, I only do the kind of work which doesn’t affect my self-esteem.

How is to be constantly judged when you make an appearance?

> Neither do I judge anyone nor do I like to be judged. Because I wear my heart on my sleeves and say whatever I feel like. I don’t spend too much time on my looks and appearance.

You are immensely popular among girls because of your good looks what do you have to say about that?

> I can just say I am very thankful to them for their love and appreciation. I Am really honoured by their gesture. I am nothing without them. I believe fans make us and not the other way around.

What do you think they like about you? How conscious are you about your good looks?

> I am not conscious about my looks. I am a simple person and I dress up simply. I don’t do anything special to look good. I believe beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. So those who see the beauty in me, are beautiful themselves.

How important is it for an actor to look good on screen?

> It is really important for an actor to look good onscreen because an actor is the one who influences and becomes the trendsetter. People usually follow them, so it’s very important to give your best no matter what. You have to be perfect on your path.

How much importance do you give to your grooming?

> Grooming is important in every single field. Because every metal looks beautiful after the smith has given shape it to it.

An actor has the power to influence the crowd, your comments?

> Yes, obviously an actor is someone who influences. He is judged by everyone. People follow them like a lot, be it there dressing sense, there dialogue delivery, there way of conversation or there attitude. An actor should be a powerful enough to influence so that people can be directed in the positive and right direction.

The most interesting aspect of being an actor.

> We have to face hardships to meet any success in life. But my never- give- up attitude makes me feel even more energetic to face the problems. My parents’ blessings are always with me. So no matter what, I know that one day I will achieve the height of success. I believe in one thing, hard times can snatch everything from me but not my destiny

How difficult or easy is it to manage your career and dreams?

> You can live every character. You can have knowledge of every field. If you are playing a role of an inspector you have to study everything about them and then only you can give the perfect shot. I love my job because I want to play every interesting and powerful character.

What is the hardest thing you have ever done in your entire life?

> To stay away from my family for work after my father’s death is the hardest thing I can ever think off.

How has the glamour industry changed you as a person?

> Change with fashion is equally important like changing with time. For a successful person, it is really important to constantly change their looks, attires and characters. People should not get bored by them. A person should always go beyond their comfort zone. I believe change is the only constant thing which we have to carry forward.

Fashion gives you an opportunity to be what you want to be. What’s your take on it?

> Not only the big change but small changes also lead to a big difference in personality. I started working on my dressing sense, on appearance and on my vocabulary. I was an introvert person and now I have started mixing up with people which is the most difficult task as far I am I concerned.

Anyone one message for your fans

> I just want to give all the love and blessings to my fans. I am very thankful to them because they have made me what I am today. No matter what I’ll be honoured by them. Be like a fighter and rise like a warrior. Stay blessed and happy. Be A fighter