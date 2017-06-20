International Yoga Day: These celeb fitness trainers make Deepika, Kareena look hot!

Bollywood is a demanding industry where physical fitness and good physique is a must. It is a ‘place’ obsessed with picture-perfect physique and for this our favourite celebrities are working with complete dedication and with the support of their personal fitness trainers. Here’s a look at the trainers behind the successful icons of Bollywood that makes them look smoking hot.

Deepika Mehta

The celebrated Indian yogini has trained Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. She was appointed as the master trainer on television reality show ‘The Biggest Loser’. In 2014, she has been featured in Vogue as one of three women’s redefining India’s beauty ideals and in 2015, she was the face of Elle India’s fitness campaign. As a child she always dreamt of becoming a western dancer. Bust destiny has something else planned for her. At the age of 18, she had gone for rock climbing in Dehradun and slipped 30 feet down, breaking most of her bones. Doctors said that throughout her life will not be able to walk without crutches. She started exploring ancient methods to heal herself and the rest is history.

Check out some hot pictures of yogini:

Anushka Parwani

Aerial yoga expert Anushka Parwani’s Bollywood clientele includes Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tusshar Kapoor, among others. She was Kareena’s personal yoga instructor and has traveled with her during the shoot of ‘We are family’ and ‘Golmaal 3’. Anushka was a yoga enthusiast since a kid as her mother was a yoga teacher. It was only in 2008 she started taking yoga seriously after a fatal incident that left her with multiple fractures. After days of yoga practice, she was back to normal.

Rakesh Yadav

Thanks to celebrity fitness trainer Rakesh Yadav, Alia Bhatt is in love with being in shape and keeps her fans updated through Instagram posts. Yadav is also among the eight-member team that works with the star to make him the genius he is.