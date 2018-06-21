International Yoga Day 2018: These TV stars say yoga must for healthy tomorrow

International Yoga Day 2018 is being celebrated across the world on 21st June 2018, irrespective of religion, culture or geographical boundaries. Officially adopted by UN on 11 December 2014, this day recognizes the role of Yoga in shaping human lives. TV stars step ahead to inspire people to practice yoga for a healthy tomorrow!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: The very heart of yoga practice is ‘abyhasa’ – steady effort in the direction you want to go. Yoga is must to stay fit.

Pearl V Puri: Yoga means addition, addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul. And I feel we all must trust it and enjoy it and stay fit.

Tejasswi Prakash: A photographer gets people to pose for him. A yoga instructor gets people to pose for themselves and stay fit. Yoga brings a lot of fresh energy.

Kunal Jaisingh: True meditation is about being fully present with everything that is including discomfort and challenges. It is not an escape from life. Yoga makes us fit and capable to fight with any challenges and help us to stay fit and young.

Helly Shah: Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success. Yoga is must and I feel every age group people should do it.

Suyyash Rai: Yoga is not just repetition of few postures, it is more about the exploration and discovery of the subtle energies of life.

Shubhangi Atre: Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. And I believe every individual should try this journey just to be in benefits and away from health issues.

Adnan Khan: Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured. It helps us to remain healthy throughout the year.

Mahika Sharma: When you inhale, you are taking the strength from God. When you exhale, it represents the service you are giving to the world. That’s what my yoga teacher taught me during childhood. Enjoy yoga, stay fit.

Puru Chibber: Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind and the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life. Trust yoga to stay fit and healthy.