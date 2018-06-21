International Yoga Day 2018: These 10 Bollywood divas make yoga look sexy

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2018, the world is decked up with bright mats and some hot yoga wear to celebrate the day with fitness. To mark this day, B-Town ladies are hard to miss with their bombshell bodies. From Malaika Arora Khan to Sunny Leone, we list down the sexiest divas of Bollywood who make yoga too hot to handle.

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika has been a fitness inspiration for a long time. No doubt, the diva who is also a mom has worked hard to maintain a hot bod at her age. Sizzling in a gorgeous frame on her groovy dance numbers, Malaika swear power yoga and makes time for it despite her busy schedule.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has been crowned as the pioneer of yoga in Bollywood. She has been practicing asanas for many years now. Her lover for yoga gave us the famous DVD called ‘Shilpa’s Yoga’, and we must say the actress does rock her sexy body which is superbly healthy. Even post pregnancy Shilpa shocked everyone with her trim and toned avatar in a short span.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu has also followed Shilpa Shetty and launched DVDs of her own. The fitness freak loves working out and shares her passion with hubby Karan Singh Grover too. We have seen the bong babe in an awesome figure ever since she rocked a bikini in Dhoom 2. She swears by power yoga and practices it daily.

Lisa Haydon

Model turned actress and now a mom, Lisa Haydon is one hot woman who swear by yoga. Her perfectly toned physique is to die for. Top that with her dusky skin, and Lisa is an exotic babe to watch out for.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is hard to miss for her amazing body, which by the way did not come easy. The actress does a combination of different workouts to stay fit, but ace’s yoga asanas like nobody’s business. She is best known to make difficult asanas/postures look damn easy.

Sunny Leone

The baby doll of B-Town, Sunny Leone owns one of the hottest bodies in the industry. The mom of three manages her work and makes time to stay in shape. She performs her asanas effortlessly and is a huge fan of hot yoga.

Nargis Fakhri

Firangi babe Nargis Fakhri may be known for her plump lips, but she also makes it to our list of the sexiest divas who swear by yoga. Fakhri is obsessed with hatha yoga and has been practicing since 2006.

Deepika Padukone

The leggy lass has rocked her body on several magazine covers since her modelling days. Now a global superstar Deepika has stunned on several red carpet occasions in her bold avatars. Her toned figure is the outcome of her intense workout which also includes yoga.

Lara Dutta

This yummy mummy has been practicing yoga for over 12 years now. She also has a DVD in her kitty called ‘Heal’. Lara had revealed that yoga helped her recover quickly post pregnancy. Lara also has a YouTube channel where she uploads her asana videos.

Parineeti Chopra

The hot cousin of Priyanka Chopra was applauded for her stunning weight loss which was an inspiration to many. The actress had posted a series of pictures from her shoot back then and has been spotted leaving yoga studios frequently. She is happy about her physique and indulges in mix workouts with a combination of yoga.