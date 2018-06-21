International Yoga Day 2018: Check out hot Yoga by Rakhi Sawant in red bikini

International Yoga Day is being celebrated all over the globe today and almost every one is doing yoga with a lot of enthusiasm. Apart from common people celebrities are also posting their yoga videos on social media. So taking the advantage of the event, controversial queen Rakhi Sawant posted series of videos on her Instagram account performing yoga aasanas in a red bikini.

Rakhi is famous for her controversies, and she leaves no opportunity to grab the limelight. Whether it is elections or International Yoga Day. The sensuous yoga of Rakhi is going viral on social media as soon as she posted online.

In the pictures and videos shared by Rakhi, the actress can be seen practising some yoga aasanas at a yoga class, along with her trainer and others. Some of her fans have even dropped a comment asking if Rakhi will be willing to teach Yoga to others.

Even last year Rakhi posted some yoga poses in bikini, which later turned into memes for amusement.