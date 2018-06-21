International Yoga Day 2018: B-town celebs give fitness goals by doing ‘Yog Sadhana’; check out
On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2018, the world is decked up with bright mats and some yoga wear to celebrate the day with fitness. The authentic Indian exercise gives you a sign of positivity, energy and makes you refresh. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been supremely energetic and inclined towards Yoga as Yog Sadhana gives major benefit to our health.
Just like PM Modi, our Bollywood celebs have been showing their enthusiasm towards Indian exercise aka Yoga and doing yogasanas religiously. Hence, on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2018, Bollywood celebs have shared many glimpses of their yogasanas.
Check out:
Dear Instafam , Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you WILL have control over your LIFE and MIND. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis/channels, your mind and blood ,but that cleansing process translates into energy.. SHAKTI.. This power helps you positively manifest your AURA, RELATIONSHIPS,SELF-AWARENESS and GOALS. This International Yoga day start with Pranayama.. Welcome the NEW you. Inhale the future, Exhale the past..Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to @narendramodi ji who leads and inspires by example. and @ra_rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately #humfittohindiafit With gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra #internationalyogaday #yogini #power #shakti #gratitude #startyoga #swasthrahomastraho #benefits #pranayama #breathe #yoga
Traditionally, eka pada sirsasana is associated with the anahata (heart) chakra. Working with this chakra is said to help increase feelings of love and compassion. It can also help the yogi to feel more open and connected to others. Your body can do it… it’s your mind you need to convince. Happy International Yoga Day. PC: @pauldavidmartinphotography #EkaPadaSirsasana #InternationalYogaDay #internationalyogaday2018
Fitness is a combination of strength, endurance & flexibility. And yoga is a great way to work on flexibility( among other things).It’s great for the mind too! My favourite set of postures is the suryanamaskar. Can be done slow or fast for cardio.#InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/2w8uR2msMg
— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) June 21, 2018
Happy International Yoga day . . . . . . . #internationalyogaday #yogaday #goodmorning #fitnessmotivation #fitness #fitlife #workhard #motivation #love #life #instagood #instadaily #photooftheday #green #gogreen #cleaneating #diet #rehaanians #internationalyogaday2018 #actor #actors #mumbai #india #dubai #nature #environment #yogaasana #stayfit #stayfocused
The world follows it…we created it..let’s own it! #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/n1h7RYrXPc
— Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) June 21, 2018