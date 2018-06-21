Free Press Journal
International Yoga Day 2018: B-town celebs give fitness goals by doing 'Yog Sadhana'; check out

— By Sumit Rajguru | Jun 21, 2018 11:46 am
International Yoga Day 2018, International Yoga Day, Bollywood celebs, Yoga, Narendra Modi, Yog Sadhana, Yogasanas, Yog

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2018, the world is decked up with bright mats and some yoga wear to celebrate the day with fitness. The authentic Indian exercise gives you a sign of positivity, energy and makes you refresh. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been supremely energetic and inclined towards Yoga as Yog Sadhana gives major benefit to our health.

Just like PM Modi, our Bollywood celebs have been showing their enthusiasm towards Indian exercise aka Yoga and doing yogasanas religiously. Hence, on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2018, Bollywood celebs have shared many glimpses of their yogasanas.

Dear Instafam , Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you WILL have control over your LIFE and MIND. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis/channels, your mind and blood ,but that cleansing process translates into energy.. SHAKTI.. This power helps you positively manifest your AURA, RELATIONSHIPS,SELF-AWARENESS and GOALS. This International Yoga day start with Pranayama.. Welcome the NEW you. Inhale the future, Exhale the past..Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to @narendramodi ji who leads and inspires by example. and @ra_rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately #humfittohindiafit With gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra #internationalyogaday #yogini #power #shakti #gratitude #startyoga #swasthrahomastraho #benefits #pranayama #breathe #yoga

Happy #internationalyogaday ‍♀️

