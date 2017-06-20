International Yoga day 2017: The modern-day yogis! 

Gym routine has made us ignorant of yoga but these celebrities encourage us to rethink. Today on World Yoga Day, we bring you some of our favourite Bollywood yogis.

Yoga is the most natural form of exercise that cleanses you mind and body, at the same time. It is one of the most convenient practice that can be followed be people of all age groups. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi promulgates and encourages the benefits of yoga, it is our Bollywood celebrities that have made it fashionable. Be it setting the latest trends in fashion, or giving us some lifestyle goals – we look up to our actors for a lot of motivation. Although most of us would kill to look like them, it is not easy to maintain such enviable bodies. With such hectic and erratic schedules, Bollywood swears by yoga to keep themselves fit, de-stressed and look smoking hot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She was the force behind introducing India to power yoga. In the beginning of her career, Kareena had confessed that she was an absolute foodie and it was difficult for her to maintain her ideal body weight. She disliked going to the gym and running on the treadmill for hours. Soon after, she created quite a buzz for her size zero figure. Now after baby Timur, she is back to her gruelling yoga routine to get back into shape, and the results are quite visible. She practises power yoga and hot yoga, and doesn’t just do it to keep fit, but also to de-stress. Reportedly Bebo starts her day with 50 surya namaskars and 45 minutes of other yoga asanas. Imrpessive!

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan took up the practice of yoga after seeing his wife Kareena’s dedication and has been hooked since. Saif even trained his Cocktail co-stars Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty on a few yoga asanas. The 46-year-old actor is known to carry his yoga mat on his shooting locations. Kareena even mentioned that his dedication for yoga far outweighs even her own.

Malaika Arora Khan

Kareena continues to inspire people and Malaika is one of them. Malaika’s hourglass figure is to die for. Yummy mummy Malaika swears by power yoga and spends a couple of hours on it every day—no matter how busy her schedule. After her separation from hubby Arbaaz, yoga also helped de-stress and relax.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa is known in Bollywood for her svelte figure and it’s not a big secret that she really loves yoga. She has been a yoga lover for years—and she credits her fabulous body to the asanas. She has even released a number of DVDs to promote yoga. She is also an avid follower of Baba Ramdev.

Deepika Padukone

You might think that her athletic figure is due to her badminton background. But it takes more than just a sporty upbringing to maintain such a slender figure. While Saif may have inspired her, the ‘Padmavati’ actress wakes up at 6am to practice yoga. Her yoga schedule includes, Surya Namaskar followed by Marjariasana (cat pose), Sarvangasana (Shoulder stand), Virabhadrasana (The warrior pose), Deep breathing, Pranayama and Meditation.

Alia Bhatt

While age maybe on her side, Alia also battled weight issues. She once weighed 68 kilos but thanks to her rigorous exercise regime, she’s one of the fittest actors in the industry. Following the Kareena’s footsteps like a true fan, Alia practises yoga regularly for flexibility and immunity. She commonly practises Ashtanga yoga twice a week. The 24-year-old star has been working with some of the top names in the industry; yoga helps her maintain her focus in her frantic schedules.

Bipasha Basu

Hot body is only saving grace in Bollywood right now. Although, yoga is not the only secret to her fitness, Bipasha is known to dabble with various forms of exercise. She is also a known yoga icon of the country. Having her own series of solo fitness DVDs she now seems to have amazing company to practice yoga daily with hubby Karan Singh Grover. We could say, yoga is now her new fitness mantra to a happy married life!

Lara Dutta

Another yoga lover, Lara Dutta is known to have been practising yoga for over 12 years now. Lara even practised yoga during her pregnancy. The actress has launched a prenatal yoga DVD to help would be mothers during pregnancy. The yoga practices in her DVD also helps you get back into shape after having a baby. That’s how Lara quickly got back in shape despite giving birth to her daughter through C-Section.

Abhay Deol

Move over the ladies, we have a hot yogi in town. Actor Abhay Deol calls himself a yogi, and sticks to his regimen religiously. In September last year, Abhay had posted a picture of him, shirtless, practicing power yoga. While his acting skills have defiantly floored us, now he is swooning us with his hot bod as well.

Anil Kapoor

While the actor doesn’t seem to age, we finally know the secret to his youthful looks. It’s because he practices yoga every day. The veteran actor is a strict practitioner of Bikram yoga for several years.

Arjun Rampal

Everyone who has ever worked with Kareena has been inspired by her to pursue yoga. Even Arjun has not been spared. The actress has inspired her ‘We are Family’ co-actor to follow a healthy lifestyle. Arjun once stated in an interview that, “You can’t work with Kareena and not do yoga. It is a given that you will have to include it in your fitness regime. She makes sure that you work out and keep fit.”

Yoga lovers in the west

Jennifer Aniston: The star’s loves doing an intense workout in the morning—like a spin-yoga class. Aniston’s radiant beauty and toned bod comes from more than simply being active—the key is that she works both her body and mind.

Russell Brand: The 39-year-old star is very vocal about his drug abuse past but actor traded heroin for healthy living 12 years ago. Although he still pulls the occasional all-nighter – of meditation. Brand, who says meditation changed his consciousness, is also a big-time Kundalini yoga advocate.

Madonna: On of the first Hollywood celebs to have taken up yoga all the way back in 1998. She even cam on Oprah and said that her whole disposition towards working out changed after having her baby, and that is why she started yoga, then gives a good description of how Ashtanga is a metaphor for life.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Like her former BFF Madonna, the 42-year-old actress has been at the forefront of health trends for decades. Although not a morning person, Gwyneth Paltrow sees to it that she wakes up at 4:30 am to practice yoga. She’s also quoted to have that yoga has completely changed her, she tried to do it every day, and the effect is amazing.

Adam Levine: The rocker is another Hollywood yoga enthusiast. The 36-year-old Maroon 5 frontman says his nightly pre-concert routine is one solid hour of yoga.