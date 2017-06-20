International Yoga Day 2017: From Shubhangi Atre to Shashank Vyas, who are inspired by Yoga!

International day of yoga is also called as the world yoga day was celebrates on June 21, this year. Yoga in India is considered to be around 5,000 year old mental, physical and spiritual practice. Yoga was originated in India in ancient time when people were used of meditation to transform their body and mind. Launching a particular date of practicing yoga all across the world. Today we bring you the list of television celebs who are inspired by Yoga!

Kunal Jaisingh: To became successful one need to have control over their body and mind which boost us to work hard and than to enjoy successful life one need good health. Yoga helps in both the state!

Niti Taylor: They say and I believe that Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter the flame.

Manish Goplani: Yoga is the easy and best way to feel awesome and enjoy self relaxation and get confidence through self control and Energy within and energy without.

Shubhangi Atre: Yoga means the union of body with consciousness and consciousness with the soul cultivating the ideas of maintaining a balanced attitude in day to day life and endows skill in the performance of our actions.

Tejasswi Prakash: There are kinds of yoga. Choose one of your choice like I dance to keep myself fit. What’s wrong to entertain yourself and also keep life healthy one. Yoga is the ancient and natural way which can allow you to overcome any disease or situation!

Suyyash Rai: Concentrating on poses brings out the perfect photoshoot but focusing on the breath helps the body shift out of unhealthy mode! Pose are about photography and breath are about yoga.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Yoga is an ancient and perfect science that deals with the evolution of humanity. This evolution includes all aspects of one’s being, from bodily health to self realization.

Mahika Sharma: Mirror can help you exploring your looks. Yoga can help you to explore your spirit and later can credit with super powers of getting controll over yourself leaving you immense relaxed!

Aly Goni: I see my Dad doing yoga from last 30 years. He looks much more fit then our generation. He is 60 years old now and one who looks at him just cant believe. Just because of his yoga routine he is fit, strong and healthy and also look young. From so many years his weight is same, nor increases or decreases.

Yuvika Chaudhary: When we find ourselves lost exploring few answers from life. The best is to practice yoga and explore ourself and it will get you all the answers making you relaxed.

Ssharad Malhotraa: Yoga is a good alternative to gymming. It makes you focus on your breathing and concentrate your energies in one place. It’s more of a matter of a strong mind which is much needed in today’s world. Yoga not only gives us an agile and fit body but it also keeps our minds healthy.

Shashank Vyas: Well I have not done yoga yet. So no clue about it. But yes I heard a lot about it. So going to start it soon as gymming sometimes becomes monotonous.

Aniruddh Dave: Yoga is not another kind of religion. Human intellect is evolving in a certain way right now. For the first time, large numbers of people think for themselves. Whether they think straight or not and this is a big step. We feel relax after doing yoga. And I do yoga only because it is much more better than gymming.

Jyotsna Chandola: Yoga is very important in day to day because its also a stress reliever and its better than gymming. And its very close to nature. You can stretch and tap body. There are lots of yoga asanas and they are better than gymming. There is lot of stress in people’s life so to distress that you have to do yoga.

Mohammad Nazim: Absolutely ! Yoga gives you an opportunity to massage, clean and vitalize internal organs, and most importantly brain ( though depression patients are not advised meditation ). Its popularity became evident, when, west got inspired by it and made it part of their lifestyle. Yoga works on your outer body INTERNALLY.

Laksh: I do yoga as well as gymming. I would not say yoga is an alternative. For flexibility and stretching out my muscles I prefer doing yoga. I even do voice yoga for my throat. I plan my workouts in such a manner where I get a space of doing yoga post my weight lifting sessions. So yeah ! The Y and G combo works the best for me.

Jayashree Venkatramanan: The word ‘Yoga’ means Union. Yoga goes beyond our regular exercise. I read a beautiful quote somewhere where they said that Yoga is a union of body, mind and spirit. According to me it’s more of a fine tuning of energies then a mere exercise. It can never be an alternative to Gym. Both concepts of exercises are very different. It’s a commendable initiative by our PM Shri Narendra Modi to recommend United Nations General Assembly to declare 21st June as ‘international Yoga Day’.