International Women’s Day 2018: Bollywood celebs say respect women and empower them; check out tweets

Mumbai: On International Women’s Day on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit-Nene not only expressed their love towards the “stronger sex”, but urged everyone to respect and empower women.

Here’s what they said:

Amitabh Bachchan: Empower our girls! Support Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, ensure all girls in your community have access to the same healthcare as boys.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene: Let’s empower our girls, support Beti Bachao Beti Padhao ensure all girls in your community have the same freedom and mobility as boys.

Let’s empower our girls, support #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao ensure all girls in your community have the same freedom and mobility as boys. #IWD2018 — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 8, 2018

Anushka Sharma: Every step makes a difference when you believe in something strongly and do your bit. It might not show immediately but the results do create a ripple and an impact. To all the women fighting for what they believe in, don’t give up! Happy Women’s Day.

Every step makes a difference when you believe in something strongly and do your bit. It might not show immediately but the results do create a ripple and an impact. To all the women fighting for what they believe in, don’t give up !! Happy #WomensDay 💖✨🌸 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 8, 2018

Varun Dhawan: Who runs the world — girls. Happy International Women’s Day. I hope we realise we don’t need a day to remind us to respect women because we need to do it everyday.

WHO RUN THE WORLD – GIRLSSSS . Happy #InternationalWomensDay. I hope we realise we don’t need a day to remind us to respect women because we need to do it everyday. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 8, 2018

Madhur Bhandarkar: I’ve always been touched by the commitment, dedication and struggle that a woman goes through as a individual, mother, sister, wife, daughter to survive and I’ve tried to signify it through my films and will continue to do so. My respect and gratitude to every woman. Happy Women’s Day.

I’ve always been touched by the commitment, dedication & struggle that a woman goes through as a individual, mother, sister, wife, daughter to survive and I’ve tried to signify it through my films & will continue to do so. My respect & gratitude 2 every woman.

Happy #WomensDay🙏 pic.twitter.com/TBJPqNUuDp — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 8, 2018

Kailash Kher: It’s not just one day we celebrate womanhood but every moment of our life women are the balance between humanity and cosmic world, the strength that we relay on every day Happy Women’s Day.

It’s not just one day we #celebrate #womanhood but every moment of our life #women are the balance between #humanity & #cosmic world, the #strength that we relay on every day #HappyWomensDay इच्छा शक्ति कर्म शक्ति ज्ञान शक्ति इदमेव च: नारी शक्ति वाह री शक्ति — Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) March 8, 2018

Sunil Grover: Just respect her, she is a woman. Happy Women’s Day bhai-log!

Just respect Her, She is a woman. Happy Women’s day bhai log! — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 7, 2018

Vivek Anand Oberoi: Dedicated to my little warriors at Project Devi, who have fought the battle against child prostitution, sexual and physical abuse and are now being empowered through education to build their own destinies. Thanks to all our donors for helping us celebrate their spirit! Women’s Day.

Dedicated to my little warriors at Project Devi, who have fought the battle against child prostitution, sexual & physical abuse and are now being empowered through education to build their own destinies. Thanks to all our donors for helping us celebrate their spirit! #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/TD7Ulfe4Of — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 8, 2018

Shankar Mahadevan: Let’s celebrate womanhood not just today but everyday! Thank you Amma and my life – Sangeeta and all the girls and women out there who continue to inspire me each and everyday. Cheers to you and your immeasurable powers. Happy Women’s Day.

Let’s celebrate womanhood not just today but everyday!!!

Thank you Amma and my LIFE – Sangeeta and all the girls and women out there who continue to inspire me each and everyday.

Cheers to you and your immeasurable powers. Happy #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/9jrPJ2XqKm — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) March 8, 2018

Ranvir Shorey: It’s only fair that the better half of humanity get a step forward too. International Women’s Day.

It’s only fair that the better half of humanity get a step forward too. #InternationalWomensDay — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) March 8, 2018

Mallika Sherawat: Always be the leading lady of your own life Happy Women’s Day. Feminism. International Women’s Day.

Always be the leading lady of your own life #HappyWomensDay #feminism #internationalwomensday — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) March 8, 2018

Suniel Shetty: What would my world be without these women! What would the whole world be without women? A very Happy Women’s Day to the origins of life, love, strength and care.

What would my world be without these women! What would the whole world be without women? A very happy #WomensDay to the origins of life, love, strength & Care #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/KFHFOndTwf — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 8, 2018

Dia Mirza: Challenge every custom, culture, stereotype, myth that creates/reinforces inequality. The world needs sister. Let’s work together. Support, lift, love one another.

Disha Patani: Wishing all you lovely ladies out there a Happy Women’s Day.

Wishing all you lovely ladies out there a Happy Women’s Day ❤️ — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) March 8, 2018

Ram Gopal Varma: I think it’s kind of insulting to women to just have one day in the year as a Women’s day because it then seems as if all the 364 other days are Men’s days Happy Women’s Day.

I think it’s kind of insulting to women to just have one day in the year as a Women’s day because it then seems as if all the 364 other days are Men’s days #HappyWomensDay — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2018

Rohit Roy: Without doubt, the strongest woman in my life love you mommy! Happy Women’s Day!

Without doubt, the strongest woman in my life 😍😍😍 love you mommy !! Happy woman’s day!! https://t.co/8atXGw0RGH — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) March 8, 2018

Pooja Batra: To all the women. Happy Women’s Day.