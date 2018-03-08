Free Press Journal
International Women's Day 2018: Bollywood celebs say respect women and empower them; check out tweets

— By IANS | Mar 08, 2018 03:10 pm
Mumbai: On International Women’s Day on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit-Nene not only expressed their love towards the “stronger sex”, but urged everyone to respect and empower women.

Here’s what they said:

Amitabh Bachchan: Empower our girls! Support Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, ensure all girls in your community have access to the same healthcare as boys.


Madhuri Dixit-Nene: Let’s empower our girls, support Beti Bachao Beti Padhao ensure all girls in your community have the same freedom and mobility as boys.

Anushka Sharma: Every step makes a difference when you believe in something strongly and do your bit. It might not show immediately but the results do create a ripple and an impact. To all the women fighting for what they believe in, don’t give up! Happy Women’s Day.

Varun Dhawan: Who runs the world — girls. Happy International Women’s Day. I hope we realise we don’t need a day to remind us to respect women because we need to do it everyday.

Madhur Bhandarkar: I’ve always been touched by the commitment, dedication and struggle that a woman goes through as a individual, mother, sister, wife, daughter to survive and I’ve tried to signify it through my films and will continue to do so. My respect and gratitude to every woman. Happy Women’s Day.

Kailash Kher: It’s not just one day we celebrate womanhood but every moment of our life women are the balance between humanity and cosmic world, the strength that we relay on every day Happy Women’s Day.

Sunil Grover: Just respect her, she is a woman. Happy Women’s Day bhai-log!

Vivek Anand Oberoi: Dedicated to my little warriors at Project Devi, who have fought the battle against child prostitution, sexual and physical abuse and are now being empowered through education to build their own destinies. Thanks to all our donors for helping us celebrate their spirit! Women’s Day.

Shankar Mahadevan: Let’s celebrate womanhood not just today but everyday! Thank you Amma and my life – Sangeeta and all the girls and women out there who continue to inspire me each and everyday. Cheers to you and your immeasurable powers. Happy Women’s Day.

Ranvir Shorey: It’s only fair that the better half of humanity get a step forward too. International Women’s Day.

Mallika Sherawat: Always be the leading lady of your own life Happy Women’s Day. Feminism. International Women’s Day.

Suniel Shetty: What would my world be without these women! What would the whole world be without women? A very Happy Women’s Day to the origins of life, love, strength and care.

Dia Mirza: Challenge every custom, culture, stereotype, myth that creates/reinforces inequality. The world needs sister. Let’s work together. Support, lift, love one another.

Disha Patani: Wishing all you lovely ladies out there a Happy Women’s Day.

Ram Gopal Varma: I think it’s kind of insulting to women to just have one day in the year as a Women’s day because it then seems as if all the 364 other days are Men’s days Happy Women’s Day.

Rohit Roy: Without doubt, the strongest woman in my life love you mommy! Happy Women’s Day!

Pooja Batra: To all the women. Happy Women’s Day.

