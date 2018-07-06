International kissing day: These sensuous and hot kisses of Emraan Hashmi prove that he is undoubtedly the ‘serial kisser ‘of Bollywood

Bollywood heartthrob Emraan Hashmi aka serial kisser of Bollywood, had a record of maximum 17 kisses in a movie but his record was broken by his junior Sushant Singh Rajput who had 27 kisses in ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, according to Indiaglitz. However, that does not fade the charm of Emraan as he is the still the best at what he does.

The actor had earlier revealed his best and worst kisses on Koffee with Karan show, the actor said that his best kiss was with Jacqueline Fernandez and his worst kiss with Mallika Sherawat.

So on this International kissing day we present to you the best kisses of Emraan Hashmi onscreen.

Raaz 3





Jannat

Tumsa Nahi Dekha

Zeher





Azhar