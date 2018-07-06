International Kissing Day 2018: Raai Laxmi to Yuvraj Singh, celebs say there is no need to sexualise kissing

Today is International Kissing Day and on this occasion, many people would have to express their love to their partner with a kiss. After all, kissing is a gesture of expressing your love to any person in your life. Whether it is father, mother, girlfriend, wife, brother, friend, the way of kisses differs from person to person.

However, nowadays, kissing has been sexualized and is no longer seen as a simple gesture of love between loved ones. If any celeb shared a picture of kissing their loved one, people immediately start getting judgemental and start trolling them on social media. Hence, on this issue of kissing getting sexualise, these celebs have given their opinion on a kiss.

Raai Laxmi

Like most gestures and emotions, kissing also has variables. Let’s be clear that a peck is different from a smooch which in turn is different from a french kiss. I don’t see a peck as sexual but a sign of extreme fondness. Smooch as definite love and if you call a french kiss sexual, it definitely is a very strong emotion of love and sexual attraction for one another.

Sneha Namanandi

Kissing is the most natural and real expression as nobody ever teaches anyone to kiss. It’s a pure sign of affection and warmth towards someone. It comes from within since we were born. If you like someone or want to express your affection, then ‘Kiss’. And if you are in love with someone, then definitely kiss more and more and then bite too! (Laughs)

Tia Bajpai

I think kissing is the purest way to express love and fondness between two people. And in this world so cold, there’s a lot of room for love. Kissing is a pure expression of love and has no sexual undertones to it.

Aarya Babbar

Nations move forward, get more modern, we as a Nation are moving backward, becoming more orthodox. In the name of culture and traditions, we manipulate emotions and love. It is international kiss day- my suggestion, please KISS whoever you love and whoever you wish to, and post it all over social media! Provided the person being kissed loves and wishes to be kissed by you too. PS. Carry mints.

Rupali Suri

To my belief, a kiss is an act of natural instinct. It can express a multitude of sentiments and not just sexual connotations but also mean but also mean love, affection, respect, peace, good luck, passion, romance, devotion and so much more suiting the occasion person and reason for the act. It’s a beautiful form of a certain expression and I wish to see it in its purity of thought.

Yuvraj Singh

Kissing is a very normal way of showing love. Many people kiss on the lips even when not in intimate relationships. But yes, in India, the thoughts differ and everyone has different takes on things. As far as I’m concerned a mother has all the rights to kiss her daughter on the lips. It’s called affection.

Manish Giri

It’s hilarious that some people think such an innocent gesture such as kissing is seen as sexual. I think we all should love and kiss a little more and hate and judge a little less. I remember how my mother used to kiss me on my forehead after tucking me into my bed. It was one of the most comforting things ever.