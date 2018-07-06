International Kissing Day 2018: Paresh Pahuja to Sneha Wagh, celebs reveal their first kiss!

Today the entire world is celebrating International Kissing Day. On this day, an individual expresses love to his/her respective loved one with a kiss. So, on this day, many celebs of TV, as well as Bollywood, shared their first kiss memory and which kind of kiss do they prefer.

Take a look:

Paresh Pahuja

I was in 4th grade. I remember blushing every time my favourite teacher would enter the class. It was my birthday. I had bought a bunch of chocolates with me to school. After the class, I walked up to her and gave her a chocolate. “It’s my birthday”, I said. She took the chocolate and gave me a big wet kiss on the cheek. “Aww! Happy birthday, Paresh”. I almost fainted. “You won’t eat chocolate in the class right?” she said. Well, that’s my memory of my first kiss. I don’t know many kinds of kisses technically. But an unexpected passionate kiss is a good kind.

Kuldeep Singh

My first kiss was when I was in college, it was a thrill, and I still have that taste on my lips. I kissed her on the right cheek, then after I shivered like for hours. I prefer kissing on the forehead. Kissing someone is like touching someone’s soul via lips.

Sara Khan

I’m still waiting for my best kiss and it must be super romantic. Till date, I don’t really enjoy the best one I wished for.

Sneha Wagh

My first kiss was a shush thing. Can’t say here, when I was in college… kisses should be passionate when needed. But simple pecks on cheeks and foreheads are very cute & loving.

Vikas Grover

It is truly said the first kiss is always remembered. I was in 12th standard and had taken my girlfriend for a late night drive as her parents were out of town. I had stopped the car right outside her house and she was about to leave when I kissed her. The effect intoxicated me for hours. I still get goosebumps when I think of it. A subtle single-lip kiss is my favourite. For me, it is a suggestive kiss that lets the reciprocate know that you are very into them.

Ayyaz Ahmed

My first kiss was nothing than a magical movie moment as it happened right outside Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. It was so beautiful in winter and cold. As far as I remember, my first kiss was amazing and it was out of the world. We both got high together. It was very special to kiss your first girlfriend. I think kissing is very healthy and I prefer all kind of kisses. From chick to the forehead or for that matter French kiss is something gives you a good feeling. I don’t do discrimination in kisses. I love all of them.