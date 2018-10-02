‘Instead of crying, we went to see ‘Manmarziyaan’’, Ayushmann Khurrana on dealing with wife Tahira Kashyap’s breast cancer

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap informed the world about her breast cancer in a heartfelt post on Instagram encouraging millions suffering from the disease. Ayushmann who is busy promoting his upcoming back to back movies, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho.

In an interview with Mid-Day the actor spoke about dealing with his wife, Tahira’s illness. He said, “She was diagnosed on my birthday [September 14]”. Post which, they decided to deal with the Big C in the most unique way. Ayushmann further stated, “We had to maintain a happy life state to deal with it. In fact, after we got to know about her condition, we went to see Manmarziyaan that evening. We told ourselves, ‘Okay, we’ve been diagnosed. We can’t go home and cry about it. It’s better to go for a film.’ So, we watched the film, came back and got the date for her operation.”

Sharing a picture of his wife, Ayushmann thanked everyone for the wishes. He wrote, “Thanks for your wishes & support. Last 7 days have been tough but we have decided to have a happy life state & fight this challenge. I’m proud of my warrior princess.”