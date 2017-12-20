Inspired hiccup? Rani Mukerji’s ‘Hichki’ trailer uncannily similar to ‘Front of the Class’

Getting inspired or remaking movies is not new in Bollywood. And the latest one to join the list is Rani Mukerji’s upcoming movie ‘Hichki‘. The movie’s trailer was released on Tuesday and we find similarities it with a Hollywood movie.

The trailer of ‘Hichki’ shows Rani’s character Naina Mathur is keen on becoming a teacher but is challenged by Tourette Syndrome, which means she punctuates her speech with involuntary hiccup-like sounds. Rani has done a fabulous job. But the plot seems uncannily similar to the Hollywood movie, ‘Front of the Class’ starring James Wolk, Treat Williams and Patricia Heaton. Based on a true story and the book ‘Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by Brad Cohen, the film tells the story of a young man trying to overcome Tourette’s Syndrome and parental disapproval to become an award-winning teacher. The plot of a class of tough-to-handle students is similar to plots of movies like Dangerous Minds and Freedom Writers.

But while in ‘Front of the Class’, the lead struggles with the condition since childhood and it’s about how his relationship with his father evolves. In ‘Hichki’, Rani’s character is about how she wins over the school kids.

Meanwhile, the similarities between the two trailers and stories are not new in Bollywood. Few months back, after the release of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Udta Punjab’, it was reported that the film had way too many similarities with Ben Elton’s novel ‘High Society’. The 2015 release ‘Brothers’, starring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra, was the official remake of Hollywood offering ‘Warrior’, which starred Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton.