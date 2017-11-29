Inside Pictures: Tinaa Dattaa, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani at Porus launch party in Mumbai

Sony Television new show ‘Porus’ has a launch party at Kube, Andheri was equally big. In the party the Telly town were present at the big bash was truly a rocking affair.

The guest list included celebrities such as Laksh, Rohit Purohit, Adaa Khan, Rajniesh Duggall, Gauri Pradhan, Sameksha, Aditya Redij, Chirag Jani, Hrishikesh Pandey, Praneet Bhatt, Rati Pandey and Shraddha Musale. Others included Suhani Dhanki, Mohit Abrol, Pranav Sahani, Gurpreet Singh, Arjun Singh, Jai Harsh Vardhan Dhull, Pratham Kunwar, Hitanshu Jinshi, Tarun Khanna, Rohit Khurana, Kartikey Malviye, Nitanshi Goel, Krish Chauhan, Sudha Chandran, Arjun Bijlani, Tinaa Dattaa, Aman Dhaliwal and Sunny Ghanshani.

Right from the cast of the show to other celebrities, everyone graced the event. The show was one of the most awaited shows on the tube and many were eagerly waiting for it to be aired.

The guests caught up with each other, while helping themselves to a scrumptious dinner. Everyone was all praises for the one-of-a-kind show.