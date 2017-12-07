Inside pictures: Shashi Kapoor’s prayer meet held at Prithvi Theatre. Bollywood celebs pay last respects

Legendary actor Shashi kapoor prayer meet was organised at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai and almost entire Bollywood was present for the condolence. His colleagues and family members were the first one to arrive at the prayer meet. Rekha who did films like Musafir, Baseraa, Kalyug and Kali Ghata with Shashi kapoor was seen in white saree. Celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, singer Asha Bhosle , Hema Malini and many other were present.

Shashi kapoor died on last Monday in Mumbai and he was 79-years-old.On the morning following Shashi Kapoor’s death, the veteran actor was cremated with state honours at the Santa Cruz crematorium, with a three-gun salute by Mumbai Police.

Check out the pictures



