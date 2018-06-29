Inside pictures of Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheeta pre wedding bash

Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot with her long time beau Chaitanya Sharma, aka Slow Cheeta in a private ceremony today in Goa. However, before they get hitched, a bash was thrown for the Industry friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. They also had a ring ceremony prior to the party. The pictures from the event are going viral on social media, and we can see the quirky side of the couple in these pictures.

Shweta’s mehendi ceremony was kept at Chaitanya ’s house on Tuesday. Shweta wore a yellow mid-length dress as she sat down to get her bridal mehendi.

The henna design she chose was a reflection of the couple as the theme for the occasion was their love story. On her right hand, Shweta has a roller-coaster made as that’s where her beau had asked her out when they first started dating. On her left hand, she got a plane made as their love story began on a flight. Under the plane is a placard with their wedding date on it. There are also theatre masks representing the place where they first met and their love common love for the stage and acting.

“There are elements from our wedding invite too. There’s a crab as I am Cancerian, there’s a football as it’s his first love, apparently. Then there’s an umbrella, champagne glasses, sunglasses, a starfish and bride and groom figurines. “I love lotus, birds and fish, so they are also in my mehendi in abundance all over,” Shweta said of her unconventional mehendi.