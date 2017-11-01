Inside pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s pre-birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his birthday Tomorrow at his farmhouse in Alibaug, but his pre-birthday celebration pictures are have started to flooding on internet. Almost entire Bollywood will be guest of Shah Rukh. Nothing could have been better for Shah Rukh than to celebrate the day with his friends and lovely family – wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and son AbRam. Amidst of all the fun, Alia and Katrina’s picture just got photobombed by the little munchkin. He’s none other than Shah Rukh’s youngest son AbRam. It seems the four-year-old boy is finding ways to have fun in his dad’s pre-birthday celebrations.

Karan Johar also shared a picture were Shah Rukh is clicking his photo and he captioned “When I was the one posing instead of @iamsrk ! FYI he can put any photographer out of business!”

A pre-birthday wish for Shah Rukh from his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Katrina Kaif. “One of the kindest most intelligent caring people I know ….. happiest happiest to u , may all the love and care you give to others all come back to u . Love you,” writes Katrina.

Gauri Khan took her Instagram account and shared her picture with her girlfriends.