Inside pictures of Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash

It was Bollywood’s favourite designer’s birthday, Manish Malhotra turned 52 yesterday and a big bash was organised for him at his residence. Karan Johar who is Manish best friend had planned something special. Karan along with Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tusshar Kapoor and Sophie Choudhary surprised the ace designer at his residence.

Manish who turned 52 has shared the bash pictures with his friends on his Instagram account. Celebrities who were present in the party were Karan, Raveena, Sonakshi and his nephew Punit Malhotra who has directed films like I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyar Mein. Sharing the photos, Manish wrote, “Thankyou for the wonderful surprise and making the night more special.” He also tagged all those who made efforts to make his day a memorable one.

Thankyou for the wonderful surprise and making the night more special. @iamhumaq @karanjohar @aslisona @aditiraohydari @sheetalmafatlal @shradhasalla @kaykasshanapatel

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:27am PST

That’s how every night should be…ThankYou guys for coming home and your wishes. #birthdayparty #birthdayboy #home #friends #love #bffs A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Thank you my dearest @iamhumaq for your love and wishes #athome A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:23am PST