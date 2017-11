Inside pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Girls Night Out’ bash in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Kapoor’s and Arora’s had a girls’ night out bash on Wednesday in Mumbai. The glittery night was arranged by Kareena Kapoor Khan along with sister Karisma Kapoor and her bestie Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora.

Others seen at the party were ace designer Manish Malhotra and some lovely ladies like Rima Jain, Natasha Poonawalla and Haseena Jethmalani.

Amrita Arora and Malaika shared a picture on their Instagram page and within a second it went viral on Internet. On Tuesday, picture of Kareena and Taimur stepping out went viral where Taimur was seen enjoying seeing himself in the car mirror.

Kareena and Amrita Arora are known as BFFs in Bollywood. Take a look of inside party pictures here:

#besties 💞💞💞💞 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

We love our blinggggggg ♥️ @amuaroraofficial #sistersledge…and we love u @manekaharisinghani A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:35am PST

❤️❤️❤️ @arpitakhansharma @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Bling it onnnn @seemakhan76 @malaikaarorakhanofficial A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

The gold and the silver of it 😂😂😂😂 @malaikaarorakhanofficial A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Nov 22, 2017 at 9:21am PST