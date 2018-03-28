Inside pictures of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party
Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a lavish pre-engagement bash at Antilia for his son Akash Ambani and future daughter in law Shloka Mehta on Monday. The party was star studded thanks to Bollywood stars like, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Katina Kaif, Zaheer Khan arrived with wife Sagarika Ghatge, Kiran Rao, John Abraham and among other makes their presence. The couple Akash and Shloka looked gorgeous together as they cut a pink and gold four-tiered cake which has their initials embossed on it.
At the bash Karan had a special bond with Akash and Shlok as he clicked a selfie. Harbhajan Singh shared a picture along with caption, “About last night.. Congratulations Akash & shloka.. Wish you guys all the happiness together”