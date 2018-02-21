Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah tied the knot with Antara Motiwala at a grand ceremony in Ras al-Kahaimah on Tuesday night in UAE. The wedding took place in Indian traditional style. It kick-started on Sunday with Haldi, mehndi and sangeet ceremony. Kapoor’s family and friends made their presence felt at Mohit and Antara’s big day. Arjun Kapoor added glamour in a wedding as he rocked the dance floor during the sangeet ceremony and on wedding day. Apart from Arjun, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi, and daughter Khushi attended the big fat wedding.

Apart from the Kapoors, designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Tina Ambani and Sonam rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja attended Mohit and Antara’s wedding. Also Sanya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, looked ethereal at the wedding.

See Pics Here:

The wedding video and pictures have been posted by a fan page of stars on social media. The wedding is trending with the hashtag ‘antumoh’. In the video, you can see Arjun Kapoor has left no stone unturned for the baarat of Mohit. Meanwhile, his and Anil Kapoor’s energy levels were too good, and their dances were talk of the town at the wedding.

See video here:

A post shared by angel_oo2012 (@angel_oo2012) on Feb 20, 2018 at 11:13am PST

Antara is a celebrity fashion stylist in B-Town and is also related to Tina Ambani. On her wedding day, she looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra-designed lehenga and Mohit look royal in a sherwani.

Basically, Mohit’s mother Reena Marwah is a sister of Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor and that makes him cousin of Arjun, Sonam, Rhea, Janhavi and Khushi. Mohit made his Bollywood debut with ‘Fugly’ in 2014 and further he was seen in ‘Raagdesh’ with Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor.