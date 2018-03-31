Inside Pictures and Videos: Salman Khan celebrates nephew Ahil Sharma’s 2nd birthday in Abu Dhabi

Salman Khan is busy in Abu Dhabi shooting for his upcoming film, Race 3. Taking a break from the busy shoot life, the actor celebrated his nephew Ahil Sharma’s 2nd birthday in a grand way. The parents, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, flew to Dubai to celebrate their little man’s birthday with the entire Khan- Sharma clan.

From the video and photographs that are doing the rounds, one can see how grand were the celebrations. A huge cake with toy trains and favourite toys of Ahil were included in the party. Aayush Sharma shared a perfect birthday video from the grand bash which had the entire family. He captioned the video, “Happy Birthday lilguy god bless u.”

Aayush Sharma and his entire family were present. Before the grand party, Salman Khan’s mom Salma Khan and stepmother Helen were seen enjoying at the pre-birthday celebrations. Even the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also seen hanging out with the Khan family. Race 3 stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah also enjoyed the party.

Aayush Sharma and his entire family were present. Before the grand party, Salman Khan’s mom Salma Khan and stepmother Helen were seen enjoying at the pre-birthday celebrations. Even the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also seen hanging out with the Khan family. Race 3 stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah also enjoyed the party.

On the work front, Aayush Sharma is all set to make his debut this year with Salman Khan Films’ Loveratri. The film stars another debutante, Warina Hussain. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is slated to release on October 5, 2018.

See Vidoes here:

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on Mar 30, 2018 at 1:17am PDT