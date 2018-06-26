Inside Pics of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ private Goa vacation out!

Priyanka Chopra is back in India but not alone. She had got her new love, American pop sensation Nick Jonas with her and is flaunting him, making her relationship official for the first time ever! Her primary motive in getting Nick back home for of course first to give him the taste of our gorgeous nation but also to make him meet her folks. Her mom Madhu Chopra finally met her beau and well, even commented that it is too early to speak about it. Post a dinner with her family and friends, PC took off to Goa with Nick, cousin Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra in tow!

It can’t get more official than this! While they reached Goa, the Chopra sisters couldn’t help but let their inherent filmy keeda take over them! They grooved to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in the rain and later, a picture of Nick with PC and her gang surfaced on the Net! They were having sumptuous lunch with Goan sea food delicacies! Looks like Priyanka is not leaving any stone unturned to impress her boyfriend and well, he seems already so smitten by his lady love! There are rumours that she would soon move in with Nick in the US.

Priyanka is currently on a break. After working non stop for last couple of years, she finally got some time off to rejuvenate. PC will start work on her comeback Bollywood film Bharat in September. It is one of the highly anticipated projects as she will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan after a decade.