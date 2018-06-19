INSIDE pics and videos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline rehearse for Miss India 2018 finale

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit are all set to perform at the coveted Miss India finals and we are just waiting for them to set the stage on FIRE. Kareena was holidaying in London but is in the town for just two days for the event and she would head back for her European vacay with her extended family. According to the organisers, Kareena has 12 hours of rehearsal lined up before her main act. She is working for 12 hours straight before the function. She would be performing on tracks from Veere Di Wedding. There is news that she would be performing on ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ too from ‘Jab We Met’. Jacqueline Fernandez who otherwise also is a live wire will be performing on her hit numbers from Race 3. We are expecting that she would dance on the track ‘Heeriye’ from the recently released Salman Khan starrer where impressed us with her pole dancing skills

Madhuri Dixit, the timeless diva, also posted a video where she gave sneak peek of her performance. It sure will be one hell of an ethereal experience watching her light up the stage. Apart from these divas, Ayushmann Khurrana too will be present in this function. After getting inside details of the function we can’t help but wait in excitement for D-Day! It sure will be awesome to see them turn up the heat on the dance floor. Check out pics and videos here.