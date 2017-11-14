Inside photos of Aisha actress Amrita Puri and Imrun Sethi’s wedding in Bangkok

She made her debut as Shefali Thakur in the 2010 release ‘Aisha’ and was last seen as Vidya Bhatt in ‘Kai Po Che’. However since then Amrita Puri has been missing from the big screen. Now we hear that Puri recently tied the knot with her beau Imrun Sethi in Bangkok.

The function which followed traditions and rituals of the Sikh community had the ‘Anand Karaj’ ceremony in the morning on November 11 followed by grand celebrations with close friends and family in attendance.

The big fat Punjabi wedding saw Amrita Puri donning an ornate off-white and gold lehenga while the groom opted for an off-white sherwani. Giving some serious wedding goals to the audience, Amrita Puri’s walk down the aisle under a canopy of flowers seemed like something straight from the movies.

Back on the work front, Amrita was recently seen playing a role in the series P.O.W- Bandi Yuddh Ke alongside Purab Kohli. As for Puri’s husband, Imrun is a Mumbai-based restaurateur and runs the popular chain of restaurants, Terttulia, in Mumbai and Pune.