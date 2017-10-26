Free Press Journal
Inside photos: Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Zayed Khan celebrate Sussanne Khan’s 39th birthday

— By BollywoodHungama | Oct 26, 2017 06:10 pm
Hrithik Roshan‘s ex-wife Sussanne Khan turned a year older today and celebrated the day with close friends and family. The interior designer ringed in her 39th birthday by hosting a grand birthday bash last night.

Sussanne Khan shared a couple of pictures from her birthday celebrations with her ex-husband Hrithik, filmmaker friend Karan Johar, brother Zayed Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Farah Khan Ali, Gayatri Joshi and her girl gang. The party was hosted at the Koko restaurant in Mumbai. Sharing the pictures, she captioned them, “To all the beautiful people in my life… thank u for making me feel so special #birthdaygirl #happysmiles #mytribe.”

Pragya Yadav Kapoor, the wife of filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, also shared a couple of pictures from the party and wrote, “Happiest birthday my darling @suzkr #happybirthday #friends #nighttoremember.”

This week, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan returned to Mumbai after their Diwali vacation with their kids in Goa.

