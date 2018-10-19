Innocent till proven guilty? Alok Nath requests CINTAA to not expel him till court orders

In the wake of MeToo movement many people from film fraternity have decided to boycott any work which involves any accuser of sexual harassment. First it was Akshay Kumar who requested the makers of Housefull 4 to stop the shoot of the movie unless and until, Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan who are accused of sexual harassment in the ongoing MeToo momentum are not proven innocent or guilty.

Following the footsteps of Akshay Kumar, Aamir too left the film Mogul which was supposed to be directed by Subhash Kapoor who has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Geetika Tyagi. Another person who has been accused in the MeToo moment is, actor Alok Nath.

The actor has been accused by producer Vinita Nanda of raping her in the 90’s. Although Alok at present is neither a part of any film nor any show, but he is a part of CINTAA, Cine and Television Artistes’ Association. The actor has requested the authorities over CINTAA, to not expel him till court announce his verdict in the Vinita Nanda case.

General Secretray of CINTAA, Sushant Singh said, “We are not saying we will not take any action against Alok. He has made his requests and we are yet to sit and decide on what the outcome will be. Since I personally voiced my opinion on a public platform, it won’t be right for me to sit and take part in this decision. We need to define punishment for what one has done. As a trade union, we can only expel such people from associations. But as an industry, we need to think.”

Alok Nath who filed defamation case against Vinita has been ordered by court to attend the hearing on October 25 in the same case.