Industry has started looking at me differently: Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha, who is basking in the success of her last release ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ says tables have turned for her. “Industry has already started looking at me differently. And that difference is of belief. I can feel a sense of belief in me,” Nushrat said.

On her success, the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ fame actress said, “When you have been persistent for as long as I have been, you have to exercise a certain amount of caution, but I want to do everything. I wish there were 48 hours in a day and 14 days in a week.”

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, a new-age love triangle set with a ‘bromance’ twist has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.