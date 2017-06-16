‘Indu Sarkar’ trailer out: Madhur Bhandarkar makes an ‘Emergency’ attempt

Mumbai: National Award winning director Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film ‘Indu Sarkar’ trailer is out. The film is set to release on July 28 this year.

The film is based on a dark chapter of India history. Also featuring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, the film is set in the 1970s when the Emergency was announced in India.

Watch trailer here:

The trailer also shows the untold story of a woman, who gather courage to fight for justice for the nation. The main villain appeared to be Sanjay Gandhi, who declares, “The Emergency will work not on emotions, but my orders.” Thus, unveils the story of a woman, who stands against the system for justice.

Neil Nitin Mukesh is playing a character of Sanjay Gandhi and Supriya Vinod is Indra Gandhi.

The new poster was released today in morning, which shows that the film has a powerful star cast. Madhur took to Twitter to unveil the poster. He tweeted, “Morning has started with excitement & anticipation. In a few hours will share with you the #InduSarkarTrailer.”