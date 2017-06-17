‘Indu Sarkar’ trailer launch Madhur Bhandarkar says, Totally against ban on any film and books

Mumbai: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, whose upcoming movie “Indu Sarkar” has Emergency as the backdrop, has said he does not endorse the idea of banning content in films and books.

The film is based on the Emergency, a 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally had a state of emergency declared across the country.

The movie features actress Kirti Kulhari in the titular role of a poetess, who has speech problem, while Neil Nitin Mukesh will essay the role of politician Sanjay Gandhi.

The director was speaking at the trailer launch of the film, here.

When the Congress-led UPA government was in power

When asked if it would have been difficult to make the film when the Congress-led UPA government was in power, the filmmaker told reporters, “I don’t know, but it wasn’t planned that we are making the film because the NDA is in power or UPA. “For me banning any film or book is not done, specially when we talk about freedom of expression. I feel there should not be a ban on anything. Everybody has the right to interpret things in their own way,” he said.

Important to tell today’s generation about the Emergency

Madhur Bhandarkar said he made “Indu Sarkar” as it was important to tell about the emergency to the today’s generation. “I always wanted to make a period film and I am a big fan of 1970s so when me and my writer (Anil) were brainstorming on this, suddenly the idea of the Emergency popped out. So we thought of making a movie against the Emergency’s backdrop with a touch of human drama.

“The events in the film are inspired by true events and I thought its important to tell this story specially to today’s generation as they are not aware about this Emergency of 21 months from 1975 to 1977,” said Bhandarkar at the trailer launch where he was accompanied with his entire team

“Though now because of social media, there is lot of awareness and since the last five-six years, people are politically more aware about things. So we thought that this is the right time to make a film on the Emergency,” he added.

Film released at the time of election

Bhandarkar refutes that the intention of the film was to appease a political party and said if he wanted to impress the current government, he would have released the film closer to election.

“I would’ve released the film before election if that was my intention. There are no elections before July 28 in any state. It (the film) is a very neutral point of view. If there is a ban, be it on ‘Black Friday’ or ‘Udta Punjab’, I don’t like it.”

“Indu Sakar” is scheduled to release on July 28.