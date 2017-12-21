Indians are comfortable when women become Sita: Pooja Bhatt

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt says that in India people are comfortable when a woman becomes Sita or Savitri, but when she acts like Goddess Kali, then they have problems. Pooja attended a press conference along with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for the success of their radio show “Bhatt Naturally”.

She is known for speaking her heart out and not taking nonsense from anybody. Asked why she gets angry sometimes, Pooja said, “Unfortunately, when a woman talks with a clear stance then people feel that she is getting angry, but when Maheshji speaks in a certain tone then people feel that he is very intense in his thought process.”

“But when a woman is somewhat beautiful and if she is clear about her sexuality and says ‘No’ clearly then people wonder why she is getting angry. People want me to be subservient saying ‘I don’t know what I want’. But the thing is I know what I want and most importantly, I know what I don’t want. In India, we are very comfortable when a woman becomes Sita or Savitri but when a woman acts like Kali ma then we have problems with it, so I am mixture of these opposite personalities,” she added.

“Bhatt Naturally” is a show where Pooja and Mahesh Bhatt talk about issues like extramarital affairs and sex. On her future projects, she said: “I am writing my first book. I am also doing a digital show that I am acting in and I am making ‘Sadak 2’. I have a radio show, digital show, novel and I have a feature film.”