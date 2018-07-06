Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj wants this Bollywood star to play her in biopic 

Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj caught the attention of producers Viacom 18, who suggested a biopic on her last year. With the casting process in motion, Raj told Mid-Day that she already has a name on her mind.

“I think Priyanka Chopra will be a great choice [to play me in the biopic]. Our personalities match a lot,” says the sportsperson, quick to add that she’s happy to leave the final decision in the hands of the makers. “I am not a movie buff, so I’d love the experts to do their job,” she reasons.

Just like former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was with his biopic, Raj too is actively helping the makers acquire the required details about her life.

“I have helped the team with the research, which has now been completed. The film is currently in the scripting stage. Once that’s done, I will have a look at it to see if there is anything I would want to add,” says Raj, adding that the unit will only start rolling next year.

In the meantime, sports aficionados can get their hands on her autobiography, which she says, will be unveiled in September.

At a time when biopics on sportspersons are in the making — Shraddha Kapoor starrer biopic on Saina Nehwal, a film on Kapil Dev which features Ranveer Singh and one on Abhinav Bindra starring Harshvardhan Kapoor — Raj says such movies inspire the youth. “Be it any field, struggles of people are real. When you bring them to the big screen, people can relate to them and get motivated.”