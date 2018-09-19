Indian Queen Elizabeth to Greek Goddess, Dia Mirza looks unrecognizable on this magazine cover

Former Miss India and beauty queen Dia Mirza who has not been around Bollywood much since Sanju is now back with a bang. Recently the actress was captured on the cover of The Peacock Magazine’s September issue. For a change she is donning a quirky avatar.

In the photographs, Mirza is seen in a bridal look wearing a shimmery grey lehenga as she is be seats on a throne symbolizing a crescent moon. She is sporting a fringe and looks ravishingly gorgeous. The magazine has further incapacitated more unusual couture for the diva.

Dia shared these exclusive pictures on her social media handle, captioned as “Fly me to the moon! This cover story is a work of art! “

Another with a floral headgear and aquamarine jewellery topped with a furry cape captioned as…“This was not a photoshoot! This was a work of art ❤”

Fans and followers have been awestruck by this photoshoot and have commented on her posts as Goddess , , India ki queen Elizabeth, so pretty masha alla, Princess, you are a Diva, Magical.

Dia Mirza was last seen in movie ‘Sanju’ portering Sanju’s wife role in the movie.