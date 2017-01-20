Indian fashion industry headed the right way, says Ritu Kumar

Mumbai: Veteran fashion designer Ritu Kumar says the emergence of new platforms and increase in the audience shows that the Indian fashion industry is headed the right way.

Kumar, 72, says now there is a much larger playing field for fashion.

“Yes, I do think that the Indian fashion industry is headed the right way. The amount of new platforms to showcase work and the increase in audience has led to a much larger playing field for fashion,” Kumar told PTI.

She feels the new crop of designers are “highly” creative and have immensely contributed in taking the fashion industry forward.

“I would say that the new generation of designers are highly creative, and they are drawing from many different ideas ensuring the fashion industry keeps evolving and becoming richer.”

When asked which new designer’s work has caught her eye, Kumar says she would not like to take names but she is happy to see that there are many who add value to the industry.

“I think many new designers have stood out to me- not to take any one name in particular. There are many whose aesthetics I like and who I feel add a lot of value to the industry,” she says.

The designer is set to present her Maharaja Pop collection at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort, which begins here from 1 February.

The line has been inspired by patterns and themes from royalty and its military. Quirky colour accents and bold military have inspired textiles and Kumar says it is a modern retelling of a vibrant fashion tradition.

“Inspiration comes from maharaja theme. The neo-combat influences is seen in the military prints incorporated across the structured pieces, with knot prints emblazoned on jackets, while the more luxe embellishments on soft fabrics highlight the maharaja theme.”

The colour palette of this collection will be a study in contrasts – greys, blues, and metallics, with bright pops of red interspersed, making it a fun take on royal shades.

Keeping up with the theme of royalty, Kumar has chosen lavish fabrics like velvet, foil printed jerseys and heavy and vintage crepe.

“Lots of stones and beads delicately placed on garments will provide an ultra-sophisticated and ornate look.”