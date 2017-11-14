Indian culture wants us to be sexual only for procreation: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan says Indian culture wants people “to be sexual only in the institution of marriage” and for reproduction. The actress says it takes away the “joy of intimacy”. So, she wants to give out a message: Sex is a feeling, not a taboo.

“It feels funny how inspite of being the most populated country in the world, we still don’t talk about sex openly,” Vidya said. “The idea of sex is looked down by people because Indian culture wants us to be sexual only in the institution of marriage, for purposes of procreation. But the whole feeling, the joy of intimacy, pleasure and fun is missing,” added the actress, who has shot a video titled “Taboo” for “Kripya Dhyan De”.

Vidya, known for films like “Parineeta”, “Paa” and “The Dirty Picture”, feels it is time to “re-look” at the attitude towards sex. “We must strive for a traditional and yet modern balance, and (aim) for the hypocrisy related to sex to go away. Our children need to know that sex is a feeling, not a taboo,” she added.

On the film front, the actress is looking forward to the release of “Tumhari Sulu”. The story of “Tumhari Sulu” – releasing on November 17 – revolves around a middle-aged ordinary housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary calibre. The film tells the story of how the housewife, who lives with her husband and son, tries hard to add spice to their lives.