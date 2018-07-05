India vs England: Anushka Sharma joins hubby Virat and team at Cardiff; see pics

Virat Kohli and team India are currently on England tour for two-month long schedule. Meanwhile, B-town actor and Mrs Kohli, Anushka Sharma join hubby in England. The couple were spotted together in the team bus which left for Cardiff where the team will play their 2nd T20I on Friday. Some pictures and videos of the couple from Cardiff went viral on social media.

Anushka is expected to cheer for hubby and Team India from stands. She has been a strong pillar of support for Kohli. Anushka is an important support system for Kohli and has been seen taking time out from her busy schedule to cheer her hubby on regular intervals ever since they started dating. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is receiving rave reviews for her cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Sanju’. Anushka also has two films in her kitty- Shah Rukh Khan starrer -‘Zero’ and Varun Dhawan co-starring ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made in India’.