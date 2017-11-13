India Fashion Week London 2017: Actor Prachi Desai dazzles for Sweta Parekh

Delhi based designer Seema Kashyap spread her magic overseas at India Fashion Week London.

The third season of India Fashion Week London concluded on this weekend. Designers Like Seema Kashyap, Sweta Parekh from India went to display their collection overseas. Along with them Young and talented choreographer, Lokesh Sharma took a charge of directing the sequences.

Miss India Elite Bhavyata Sharma was the showstopper Seema Kashyap and Bollywood celebrity Prachi Desai dazzled for Sweta Parekh.

The inspiration behind her collection comes from line ​by​ “Lord Byron in his poem “She walks in beauty”

“She walks in beauty like the night

Of cloudless climes and starry skies

And all that’s best of dark and bright

Meet in her aspect and her eyes”

When asked about the same she described her collection like the unnamed woman in the poem who is though in mourning yet looking eye-catching​ly ​beautiful.

​The collection​ is in hues of a striking star spangled starry night. It encompasses the “best of dark and bright”- Opulent as well as mellow, eye-catching yet elegant. Its a perfect example of classic designs with an edge which is bold yet tender. TFR collection is a beautiful amalgamation of silk, soft and drapey tulle and lace accompanied by sequinned and thread work embellishment.

“It feels great to showcase my designs at India Fashion Week London, which is actually a big platform and its awesome the way designs are getting appreciated at the do,” Said Seema Kashyap about showcasing at India Fashion Week London.