India doesn’t need Donald Trump. We have Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma is one of finest directors and story teller that Indian film industry has seen. The maker of movies like Satya, Rangeela and the national award winner for his film Shool and innumerable awards for his contribution to Indian cinema. This kind of work experience leaves people perplexed why Ram Gopal Varma is behaving like an irrational person and making loose comments left, right and centre.

The president of the United States Donald John Trump is known for his narcissism, bigotry, sexist mindset and xenophobic attitude. The recent development of pulling out of Paris climate Accord, where 195 countries are members shows his mental bankruptcy. Varma knowingly or unknowingly is following in the footsteps of Trump and making vile and indecent comments quite regularly.

The whole comparison with Trump starts with Varma congratulating 45th President of America Donald Trump on his victory and then on twitter belittling former First lady Michelle Obama because of her colour and saying America will finally have a beautiful and deserving First lady in Melania Trump and ridiculing a woman just because of her colour. It exposed the narrow and prejudiced mindset of Varma and he didn’t apologise or showed any remorse. The maverick film maker has crossed boundaries way too often and come across a very shallow person.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says Sridevi made the biggest mistake by saying no to Baahubali 2

How can a person, who changed the Indian film landscape with his films in crime genre, horror genre and touching projects which were considered taboo. Varma is recently in the news for making an 11-minute short film titled ‘Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chahti Hai’ (My daughter wants to become a porn star like Sunny Leone’). The film talks about women liberation and empowerment and attack on patriarchal mindset and calls out hypocrisy, but Varma made this whole film a verbal diarrhoea and women playing victim card and in the short film trivialising a major issue of gender equality. The attitude and mindset of Varma is very regressive and in the age of social media, these things pick up very fast and set a bad precedent.

Varma is a habitual offender and his craze for making insensitive, appalling statements are not one-off. The 55-year-old film maker on women’s day said that all women should be like Sunny Leone and just give love to everyone. India is already a place where rapes, honour killings happen on a daily basis and we can’t have responsible citizen like Varma, who in the garb of free speech cannot make inflammatory comments.

Donald Trump is really losing the respect worldwide and American electorate are regretting their choice of making him the POTUS. Varma is a brilliant film maker and just has to apply his mind on making sound decisions and provide audience with his unique and different perspective on cinema. This is 21st century and women are as good as men and should not be treated as second class citizens.

P.S. Varma recently quit social media site twitter