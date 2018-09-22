India at Oscars 2019! ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Manto’ and more to be considered for official entry

The 91st Academy Awards aka Oscars 2019 will soon be announcing the final contenders for the Best Foreign Language Film category. Hence, the excitement has soared up for film fanatics as to which Indian movie will be nominated.

Reportedly, this time around 28 films have been considered for the race of Oscars 2019. According to Pinkvilla, 2018’s films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi starring Alia Bhatt, Shoojit Sircar’s October starring Varun Dhawan and Nandita Das’s Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others are in the race of Oscars 2019 nominations.

Apparently, the announcement will be made today at the IMPPA house. Apart from these 4 films, other films are too in the list of Oscars 2019 nominations.

Hindi

Padmaavat

Raazi

October

Love Sonia

Manto

Padman

102 Not Out

Marathi

Bogda

Nude

Gulabjaam

Gujarati

Reva

Best of Luck Laalu

Tamil

To Let

Kolamavu Kokila

Assamese

Village Rockstar