India at Oscars 2019! ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Manto’ and more to be considered for official entry
The 91st Academy Awards aka Oscars 2019 will soon be announcing the final contenders for the Best Foreign Language Film category. Hence, the excitement has soared up for film fanatics as to which Indian movie will be nominated.
Reportedly, this time around 28 films have been considered for the race of Oscars 2019. According to Pinkvilla, 2018’s films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi starring Alia Bhatt, Shoojit Sircar’s October starring Varun Dhawan and Nandita Das’s Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others are in the race of Oscars 2019 nominations.
Apparently, the announcement will be made today at the IMPPA house. Apart from these 4 films, other films are too in the list of Oscars 2019 nominations.
Hindi
Padmaavat
Raazi
October
Love Sonia
Manto
Padman
102 Not Out
Marathi
Bogda
Nude
Gulabjaam
Gujarati
Reva
Best of Luck Laalu
Tamil
To Let
Kolamavu Kokila
Assamese
Village Rockstar