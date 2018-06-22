Incredibles 2 movie: Review, cast, director

Film: Incredibles 2

Cast: (voiced by) Holly Hunter, Craig T Nelson, Samuel L Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, John Ratzenberger, Isabella Rossellini

Director: Brad Bird

Rating: * * * *

It’s taken an incredibly long time ( 14 years!) for the sequel to the widely popular 2004 animated film to hit the widescreen. And it has been worth the wait as Brad Bird who returns as director and writer delivers an adventurous entertainer which also underlines themes of bravery, family, perseverance and helpfulness.

There is high octane action right from the word “Go!” as we see the titular family using their super-powers to fight evil forces in Metroville. You’d think they’d be feted and rewarded for tackling the villainous Underminer (John Ratzenberger) But no!

Pop Bob Parr(voiced by Craig T. Nelson) Mom Helen (Holly Hunter), their rebellious teenaged daughter Violet (Sarah Vowell) son Dash (Huck Milner) and infant Jack-Jack have are forced to eke out a dreary existence in a motel room. Until telecommunications magnate, Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) and his inventor sister Evelyn (Catherine Keener) enter their lives with a proposal: Helen aka Elastigirl must use a bodycam while she tracks down Screensaver, a mysterious villain who hypnotizes people. This means Bob is relegated to the role of house-husband.

Mind control makes for an excellent plot device and the complexities of modern family life are delineated beautifully in the script as Helen negotiates feelings of guilt for assuming the mantle of breadwinner, while sleep-deprived Bob tries to cope with parenting: nappies, homework and teenage angst over first love etc.

It’s not long before Bob “discovers” Jack-Jack is endowed with incredible powers (that all but eclipse those of the family). The infant, naturally, doesn’t know how to handle them and lets loose in bravura scene-stealing mode. Soon enough, a babysitter in the form of an old friend Frozone aka Lucius Best(voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) and fashion designer Edna Mode (voiced by Brad Bird) come to the rescue as the Parrs reunite to save the US Ambassador (Isabella Rossellini) and the world.

Some of the violence may be alarming to the very young, especially when Jack-Jack ignites himself or transforms into a monster. But terrific animation and the droll intelligence with which director Bird and scriptwriters address issues, makes the film incredibly entertaining.