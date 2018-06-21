‘Incredibles 2’ movie review: A charming and enticing superheroes film
Director: Brad Bird
Voice Cast: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huckleberry Milner, Catherine Keener, Eli Fucile, Bob Odenkirk, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Bird, Sophie Bush, Brad Bird, Phil Lamarr and Isabella Rossellini;
Rating: ***
Picking up immediately after the events of the first film, “Incredibles 2” can easily be viewed as an extension of the original, rather than a sequel. The seamless transition between the films is flawless and thus it does not matter if you are not familiar with its predecessor, “Incredibles” which released 14 years ago.
Accompanied by the best technology in terms of animation, which frees the imagination from the shackles of gravity and reality, and allows the story to soar as it will, the plot follows the Parr family.
The family with superhero powers continues to make an effort to do good for the society. The plot takes off when during a family outing, from the bowels of the earth arises The Underminer, who with a gigantic drill creates havoc in the city by demolishing everything in its path.
The super family decides to face the villain, but without remembering that superheroic actions are still illegal, so once their actions are finished, the whole family is put behind bars. Fortunately for them, a mysterious benefactor appears along with his sister. They assure the family that they would change the opinion of the world leaders regarding the superheroes and to achieve this they formulate a comprehensive PR (Public Relations) plan where Mrs. Helen Parr aka Elastigirl is the face of the campaign.
While Elastigirl is busy trying to save and impress the world, Mr. Bob Parr aka Mr. Incredible is house bound to look after the children – Violet who has adolescence issues, Dash who has issues with his studies and Jack Jack the infant with special abilities. This ends up leaving Bob with a task he really doesn’t want. Though cute, it causes a lot of stress in his life, but also a lot of laughs for the audience.
Jack Jack’s misadventures are show-stealing moments of hilarity and Dash and Violet both have their “incredible” moments on-screen.
Two fondly remembered characters from the original, Edna Mode and Frozone are back, but rather briefly and among the new characters, it is the wily Evelyn who makes her presence felt.
Helen’s storyline is very solid and makes for some great additions in terms of storytelling, but this is where the film doesn’t quite get to the standards set by the first edition. There are times that feel slightly predictable and this bogs down the film a little.
But it is the action sequences packed with the right amount of family bonding that makes this film entertaining and stand apart. It adds that extra punch to the narrative.
The background score by Michael Giacchino along with the voices of the ace star cast, lend the right amount of dramatics to the characters.
Despite a typical colour palette, witnessed in many superhero films, the visuals of the film along with the 3D animation, are decent and exciting.
Overall, “Incredibles 2” is an entertainer that would entice the young and the older audience alike.