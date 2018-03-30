Inaaya’s half-birthday: Mommy Soha Ali Khan, dad Kunal Kemmu in celebration mode; see pics

It’s been six months to birth of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu‘s adorable daughter Inaaya. Pictures of Inaaya have always made us go aww. Be it with cousin Taimur Ali Khan, attending parties or public appearances, Inaaya’s pictures are cuteness overloaded. Today is Inaaya’s half-birthday and mommy Soha Ali Khan and daddy Kunal celebrated it at their residence. Soha also shared a picture from the celebration.

Soha shared a picture where we can see little munchkin Inaaya dressed in white frock with matching headband. The family can be seen cutting cake shaped like a half of a whole. While Kunal held their daughter, Soha was right next to them. Meanwhile, as per the reports, Inaaya’s cousin, baby Taimur was also there at the party with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan. Check the picture below:

To note, Inaaya was born on September 29, 2017, and is 9 months younger to Taimur.