In video: Rakhi Sawant reveals her favourite condom flavours in a very sensuous way

The queen of controversies Rakhi Sawant knows how to be in news and she has always tried to entertain her fans with her new antics. The latest news is that Rakhi in her latest Instagram video has revealed her favourite condom flavour which is oudh, paan and chocolate flavoured. In the video Rakhi is holding three packets of condom and in seductive voice she is revealing her flavours in a floral headgear filter.

It is a great way of promoting a condom brand and a safe sex. Rakhi re-joined Instagram almost five months ago as she claims that her previous account was hacked and deactivated by her haters. Rakhi also announced that she going to open an dance academy across 10 cities in US.

On the professional front, she is doing a film on the missing Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of the disgraced Dera Sacha Sauda Sect Chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Honeypreet is believed to be now hiding in Nepal. “I’m in Delhi right now. We will be shooting here only. Our set will be exactly like his Sacha Sauda. I promise my audiences that ‘Main baba ki sab pol khol ke hi dum lungi’ (I will be relieved only after exposing him),” she said to Midday. Ram Rahim is in jail on the charges of raping his two disciples for Twenty years.